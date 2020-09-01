Support Local Journalism


The Evans Canyon Fire has crossed into Kittitas County leading the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office to initiate level 1 and 2 evacuation notices in the Umptanum and Durr Road areas and close the Umptanum Road at the top of the ridge, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The large smoke plume to the south is The Evans Canyon Fire, which originated in Yakima County, and is now burning in Kittitas County as well.

The Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Umtanum area. Deputies are working with Yakima County and the DNR. Updates will be provided as information and/or evacuation levels change

