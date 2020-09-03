The proximity of the Evans Canyon Fire to the Yakima River Canyon has resulted in the closure of state Route 821 through the canyon.
Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said the route was closed at approximately 7:30 Thursday morning, and that updates will be posted on when the route will potentially be reopened. The closure comes after recreation areas and access to the river for recreation was shut down Wednesday.
“We didn’t want anybody going by when the fire hit the river,” Myers said. “If the fire hits the canyon to hard, there is a possibility it could jump (the river), so we don’t want cars going by there either.”
Myers confirmed that the level 1 notices and road closures in the Durr Road/Umtanum area remain the same, and that traffic in those areas is limited to residents only.
“The folks that live up there can still go up there,” he said. “Other than that, we’re asking people to stay out of that area and out of the Durr. They’re actually utilizing Durr for the fire suppression movements.”
With the rapid response of crews in the area, Myers said he is extremely appreciative for their efforts to keep people and property safe.
“The fire crews have done a tremendous job on this fire,” he said. “They’ve had to react very quickly, and the fire behavior and suppression guys have done a great job. They got hit pretty hard down around Selah and Naches, and I’m very impressed with how they’ve handled this fire.
RESPONSE UPDATE
Northwest Team 12 Public Information Officer Roland Emetaz said the fire remains at 0% containment, and a new estimate places the fire at 52,000 acres. He stressed that the number is an estimate, having been attained through aerial infrared monitoring that was conducted Wednesday night.
Emetaz said nine hand crews are currently battling the blaze, along with 49 engines, nine dozers, seven water tenders and eight helicopters working on the incident. He said five primary residences and additional structures have been lost during the blaze, although he couldn’t provide information on the exact locations.
Emetaz said the goal for Thursday is to continue mop up efforts and working to strengthening fire lines. Along those lines, he said crews will be preparing to perform burnouts.
“What that means is we’re building a line that we’re comfortable with,” he said. “We’re going to burn from that line to the main fire, so that when the main fire gets to that area there’s no more fuel.”
With multiple air tankers being tracked on routes to the fire from Moses Lake Wednesday, Emetaz said that activity will continue throughout the day.
“The tankers will continue to be out there dropping.”
As the day progresses, Emetaz said more information will become available regarding the potential for containment numbers to increase from zero before the weekend hits, although he said weather conditions are far from favorable for a positive outcome in that regard.
“It looks like the next several days through most of Labor Day weekend is going to be hot temperatures, in fact our incident meteorologist talked about temperatures maybe reaching close to 100 degrees and very low relative humidity,” he said. “If there is any number, it’s going to be small.”