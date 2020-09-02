A fast-growing wildfire visible throughout the Kittitas Valley crossed county lines yesterday, and crews are working diligently today to set up containment lines.
The Evans Canyon Fire began Monday afternoon near Selah and has rapidly grown to 12,900 acres with 0% containment as of Wednesday morning. Northwest Team 12 Public Information Officer Roland Emetaz said approximately 200 people are currently working the fire, a combination of firefighters and management personnel. Three crews, 36 engines and three dozers are currently assigned to the blaze.
Although he couldn’t provide specific numbers, Emetaz said air support has been deployed to the fire and would continue throughout the day.
“They were dropping retardant yesterday,” he said. “That will continue today. There will be aircraft in the air.”
Emetaz said the strong winds experienced overnight were primarily coming from the northwest, which he said has pushed the fire towards the southeast, although he couldn’t provide more details on the exact scope of spread. He said today’s goal is to scout control options, looking for ideal locations to place fire and containment lines.
“That’s our biggest effort today,” he said. “We’ll be doing control methods, such as dropping retardant. Our goal is always firefighter safety, protecting the lives of residents and protecting agriculture, timber and grazing resources, as well as structures.
Emetaz said Northwest Team 12 is one of seven regional teams, his being comprised of crews from the Washington Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife and local fire resources. Management was handed off to Team 12 at 8 p.m. from a local team. He said the handoff enables a more diverse management team to take over with access to additional resources.
Emetaz said it is possible for crews to bring the containment percentage up from zero today, and said he would be able to speak more directly on that by later in the day.
“My feeling that it would be a very small percentage,” he said.
LOCAL RESPONSE
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said his department sent resources down to the southern part of the fire at the request of the state last night. One KVFR engine was sent to the Wenas area, and he said engines from Fire District 1, 7 and Roslyn Fire were also deployed.
“We have the ability to staff up between our volunteers and our career staff,” he said. “We can staff up multiple engines on this side if we’ve got an objective to accomplish. We can call in other county resources to do that, but we’ve got to coordinate that with the team that is managing the fire.”
He said one of the department’s brush engines has been posted on the Umtanum side of the fire since Tuesday night to ensure that the area would be safe.
“It looks like there’s three heads of this fire,” he said. “One is pushing towards Naches, one is pushing towards Selah and the other is pushing to the north, albeit slower.”
Sinclair said the fire is also pushing towards the Yakima River. On the north side of the fire, he said there currently aren’t any structures being threatened, so the bulk of the effort to protect property is focused on the Naches and Selah area. He said the Bureau of Land Management is planning on closing all recreation sites in the Yakima River canyon due to the concern of the fire spreading down to the river and potentially cross the river.
“We’re going to work today to try and do some things that would mitigate that,” he said. “That is a concern.”
In the Durr Road and Umtanum area, he said there will be a close watch on the potential for spread, due to the number of homes and farms located in that area. He said a major problem related to the location of the fire is that it doesn’t fall within an organized fire district.
“It’s in what we would call no man’s land,” he said. “We’ve got to be careful not to overextend ourselves. We’re assisting in areas where we don’t have organized fire protection. We’ve sort of got to save our resources unless our protected ground is threatened, as our resources are stretched thin.”
With the main risk being towards the Wenas, Selah and Naches areas, Sinclair said the current push is to protect structures in those areas, as he said some structures have already been lost in that region of the fire.
“Their focus is down there,” he said. “Our emphasis will be seeing what we can do to button up the north side of the fire. Until we get additional resources, we’re just in the monitoring situation right now.”
CLOSURE UPDATE
Sheriff Clay Myers said the current level-1 evacuation notices and road closures will continue in the Umtanum and Durr Road areas, although the majority of the evacuation notices fall within Yakima County. He said there are considerations to extend the notices to the Yakima River canyon area, and if they are extended, they will come based on recommendations from fire teams at their meeting later in the morning.
“At this morning’s briefing, we’ll get that information,” he said.
As for Kittitas County residents who received evacuation notices through the cellular system overnight, Myers said he isn’t sure as to why that happened, but encouraged residents who are concerned about their proximity to the fire to communicate through the appropriate emergency response resources.