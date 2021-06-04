The Kittitas High School class of 2021 has scheduled events to help support and celebrate its graduation.
The Kittitas High School Senior BBQ fundraiser will be held 5 to 7 p..m., June 10. It is sponsored by the Senior Parent group, with support from many local individuals and businesses. For $6, come grab your choice of a quarter-pound burger or a jumbo hot dog. All meals served with chips, drink, and dessert. Burgers are limited to 500. Stay in your car and follow the line.
With limited occupancy allowed at graduation, the Class of 2021 has found a way for everyone to see its graduation day. The Kittitas Seniors’ parade will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., June 12. .Students will assemble on school grounds and families, friends, and all community members are welcome to drive through, wave and cheer on the seniors, and drop off cards and gifts to graduates. Grads will be dressed in cap and gown and ready to accept your goodies.
There are 58 graduates in the Kittitas High School Class of 2021. The fence line along the Kittitas Highway, in front of the school is lined with individual picture banners of all the seniors.