...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
According to the National Weather Service, Kittitas County is forecasted to reach dangerously hot conditions until 11 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
Long periods of hot weather can increase the chance of heat related illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year. For more information, visit the CDC’s Extreme Heat and Your Health website http://www.cdc.gov/extremeheat/. For resources around cooling centers, check out the City of Ellensburg’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityofEllensburgWA. Anyone in the upper county is welcome to visit the Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum, WA during business hours to use the space as a cooling center. The Center is located at 719 East Third Street and is open Monday through Friday 8am to 1pm.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department asks residents to consider the following:
• Stay in a cool environment during the hottest hours of the day.
• Drink more water than usual.
• Avoid drinking alcohol and sugary drinks.
• Wear light-colored and lightweight clothing.
• If working or exercising outside, rest more often.
Heat illnesses range from minor to life threatening. People at increased risk for heat related illness include the elderly, the very young, people who work or exercise outdoors, and people who are ill or taking certain medications.
Early warning signs include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, skin that is pale and cool, and weakness. If this happens to you, get to a cooler place and drink water.
Call 911 and try to cool the person down if you see these danger signs of heat stroke: