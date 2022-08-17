Support Local Journalism


According to the National Weather Service, Kittitas County is forecasted to reach dangerously hot conditions until 11 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.

Long periods of hot weather can increase the chance of heat related illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year. For more information, visit the CDC’s Extreme Heat and Your Health website http://www.cdc.gov/extremeheat/. For resources around cooling centers, check out the City of Ellensburg’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityofEllensburgWA. Anyone in the upper county is welcome to visit the Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum, WA during business hours to use the space as a cooling center. The Center is located at 719 East Third Street and is open Monday through Friday 8am to 1pm.

