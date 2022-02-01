Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information www.ellensburglibrary.org

Books purchased for the Library by the Queens of Spades:

n “Edible flowers: how, why, and when we eat flowers,” by Monica Nelson. Monacelli Press, c2021.

n “Grow bag gardening: the revolutionary way to grow bountiful vegetables, herbs, fruits, and flowers in lightweight, eco-friendly fabric pots,” by Kevin Espiritu. Cool Springs Press, c2021.

n “Herbal houseplants: grow beautiful herbs--indoors!” by Susan Betz. Cool Springs Press, c2021.

n “Houseplants for beginners: a practical guide to choosing, growing, and helping your plants thrive,” by Rebecca De La Paz. Rockridge Press, c2021.

n “Make your own indoor garden: how to fill your home with low maintenance greenery,” by Sarah Durber. White Owl, c2021.

n “Michelle’s garden: how the first lady planted seeds of change,” by Sharee Miller. Little, Brown and Company, c2021.

n “My first book of growing food,” by illustrated by Åsa Gilland. Duo Press, LLC, c2021.

n “Organic gardening for beginners: an eco-friendly guide to growing vegetables, fruits, and herbs,” by Lisa Lombardo. Rockridge Press, c2021.

n “The plant hunter: a scientist’s quest for nature’s next medicines,” by Cassandra Leah Quave. Viking, c2021.

n “The vegetable garden pest handbook: identify and solve common pest problems on edible plants,” by Susan Mulvihill. Cool Springs Press, c2021.

