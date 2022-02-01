Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information www.ellensburglibrary.org
Books purchased for the Library by the Queens of Spades:
n “Edible flowers: how, why, and when we eat flowers,” by Monica Nelson. Monacelli Press, c2021.
n “Grow bag gardening: the revolutionary way to grow bountiful vegetables, herbs, fruits, and flowers in lightweight, eco-friendly fabric pots,” by Kevin Espiritu. Cool Springs Press, c2021.
n “Herbal houseplants: grow beautiful herbs--indoors!” by Susan Betz. Cool Springs Press, c2021.
n “Houseplants for beginners: a practical guide to choosing, growing, and helping your plants thrive,” by Rebecca De La Paz. Rockridge Press, c2021.
n “Make your own indoor garden: how to fill your home with low maintenance greenery,” by Sarah Durber. White Owl, c2021.
n “Michelle’s garden: how the first lady planted seeds of change,” by Sharee Miller. Little, Brown and Company, c2021.
n “My first book of growing food,” by illustrated by Åsa Gilland. Duo Press, LLC, c2021.
n “Organic gardening for beginners: an eco-friendly guide to growing vegetables, fruits, and herbs,” by Lisa Lombardo. Rockridge Press, c2021.
n “The plant hunter: a scientist’s quest for nature’s next medicines,” by Cassandra Leah Quave. Viking, c2021.
n “The vegetable garden pest handbook: identify and solve common pest problems on edible plants,” by Susan Mulvihill. Cool Springs Press, c2021.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: