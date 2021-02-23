Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m-2 p.m., Saturday. 10:00-2:00.
For more information go to: http://www.ellensburglibrary.org.
n “Alone together: love, grief, and comfort in the time of COVID-19,” edited by Jennifer Haupt. Central Avenue Publishing, c2020.
n “Bag man: the wild crimes, audacious cover-up & spectacular downfall of a brazen crook in the White House,” by Rachel Maddow & Michael Yarvitz. Crown, c2020.
n “Circle in the darkness: memoir of a world watcher,” by Diana Johnstone. Clarity Press, Inc., c2020.
n “Don’t lie to me: and stop trying to steal our freedom,” by Judge Jeanine Pirro. Center Street, c2020.
n “First-time landlord: your guide to renting out a single-family home,” by Attorney Janet Portman, et al. Nolo, c2020.
n “Hidden Valley Road: inside the mind of an American family,” by Robert Kolker. Doubleday, c2020.
n “Kent State: four dead in Ohio,” by Derf Backderf. Abrams ComicArts, c2020.
n “The modern detective: how corporate intelligence is reshaping the world,” by Tyler Maroney. Riverhead Books, c2020.
n “Plagues, pandemics and viruses: from the plague of Athens to COVID-19,” by Heather E. Quinlan.Visible Ink Press, c2020.
n “We’re better than this: my fight for the future of our democracy,” by Elijah Cummings with James Dale. Harper, c2020.