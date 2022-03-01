Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Feb. 26

Telsey Brin Wright and Dalton Scott Waterbury of Ellensburg, a girl, Kodi Beth-Marie Waterbury, 7 pounds, 6 ounces

Amy Smiley and Luis Rodriguez of Ellensburg, a boy, Derek Rodriguez, 8 pounds, 11 ounces

Feb. 24

Jeanette Rendina and Jeremy Lewis of Ellensburg, a girl, Alina Hazel Rendina-Lewis, 6 pounds, 2 ounces

Recommended for you