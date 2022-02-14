Sorry, an error occurred.
Feb. 13
Cora Mihara and Matt Mihara of Ellensburg, a boy, Jonathan Everett Tsutomu Mihara, 7 pounds, 2 ounces
Feb. 12
Bridgette Breeding and Chance Breeding of Ellensburg, a girl, Loretta Jill Breeding, 9 pounds, 5 ounces
Feb. 9
Lisa Marie Cook and Robert K. Bogar of South Cle Elum, a boy, Kamden Arthur Bogar, 7 pounds, 14 ounces
Feb. 6
Jessica Lind and Taylor Lind of Ellensburg, a boy, Hank Louis Lind, 10 pounds, 9 ounces
Feb. 5
Karena Villa-Tipton and Bobby Preston of Ellensburg, a boy, Boone James Preston, 7 pounds, 3 ounces
