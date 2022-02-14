Support Local Journalism


Feb. 13

Cora Mihara and Matt Mihara of Ellensburg, a boy, Jonathan Everett Tsutomu Mihara, 7 pounds, 2 ounces

Feb. 12

Bridgette Breeding and Chance Breeding of Ellensburg, a girl, Loretta Jill Breeding, 9 pounds, 5 ounces

Feb. 9

Lisa Marie Cook and Robert K. Bogar of South Cle Elum, a boy, Kamden Arthur Bogar, 7 pounds, 14 ounces

Feb. 6

Jessica Lind and Taylor Lind of Ellensburg, a boy, Hank Louis Lind, 10 pounds, 9 ounces

Feb. 5

Karena Villa-Tipton and Bobby Preston of Ellensburg, a boy, Boone James Preston, 7 pounds, 3 ounces

