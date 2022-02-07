Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

NEW FICTION

“The Starless Crown,” James Rollins, 2022

“The Perfect Escape,” Leah Konen. 2022

“Wahala: A novel,” Nikki May, 2022

“No Land to Light on,” Yara Zgheib, 2022

“Where the Drowned Girls Go,” Seanan McGuire, 2022

“Small World: A novel,” Jonathan Evison, 2022

“Disappearance of a scribe,” Dana Stabenow, 2022

“Battle of Linguist Mages,” Scotto Moore, 2022

“The Maid: A novel,” Nita Prose, 2022

“Olga Dies Dreaming,” Xochitl Gonzalez, 2022

