A fire at the Clymer Museum of Art, 416 N. Pearl St., in the early hours of Monday could have burned down half a city block if not for the fire alarms installed in the building, according to Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott.
“We likely wouldn’t have known about the fire until it broke out, which means we potentially could have lost half a city block and there were apartments in the adjacent buildings,” Elliott said. “We just want to emphasize how important fire alarms are.”
However, because of these alarms, KVFR was able to respond in under 10 minutes, and had the fire under control in 30 minutes, according to Elliott. The fire alarms first notified KVFR at 2:20 a.m. Monday.
Elliot said nobody was injured, and the fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although Elliott said they suspect it was electrical.
“We got on scene, the ballroom was filled with smoke, and it was upgraded to a structure fire,” Elliott said. “We had found a fire that had transmitted between the roof and the second story.”
No museum displays appear to have been damaged in the fire, either by smoke or the flames themselves. The damages appear to mainly be to the structure itself.
According to Elliott, four stations responded with a total of four engines, a ladder truck and a command vehicle. The fire was under control by 2:50 a.m.