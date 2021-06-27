Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and Department of Natural Resources crews and apparatus responded to a fire near Clerf Road and Parke Creek Road early Sunday afternoon, battling the blaze through extreme heat and getting it contained by 5 p.m. Sunday.
The fire led to evacuations, the loss of one residence, and the treatment of two firefighters with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews from all over Kittitas County worked fast and hard in 106 degree temperatures to battle a fire that started in the area of Stardust Lane at the top of Clerf Hill, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
One residence was lost in the 2900 block of Clerf Road along with several outbuildings along Stingley Road north of Clerf. There were no known injuries to residents.
Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to KVH for treatment. Sheriff's Office officials said they joined with the community in deep gratitude for the work done by KVFR, DNR, and everyone who assisted. This was a fire that could have damaged a lot of property and hurt a lot of people, if not for their work.
The dozens of residents evacuated by KCSO deputies returned to their homes and roads were open as of Sunday evening.
Both days of this weekend were marked by wildfires that endangered lives and property, and the heat wave is just getting started. Sheriff and fire officials ask that people exercise extraordinary caution in the days ahead.
Red Cross Shelter opened
An American Red Cross emergency shelter opened Sunday for community members who were evacuated from their homes in Kittitas, according to a news release from the Red Cross
The shelter opened Sunday afternoon at Kittitas Elementary School in response to a wildfire in the area and ongoing power outages. All impacted individuals were invited to seek shelter and services at the elementary school until power is restored and it is safe to return home.