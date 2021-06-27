Update: 5:38 p.m., Sunday
The Clerf Road Wildfire was contained as of 5 p.m., Sunday.
The wildfire east of the city of Kittitas is contained and fire crews are mopping up, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
Crews from all over Kittitas County worked fast and hard in 106 degree temperatures to battle a fire that started in the area of Stardust Lane at the top of Clerf Hill. One residence was lost in the 2900 block of Clerf Road along with several outbuildings along Stingley Road north of Clerf. There were no known injuries to residents.
Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to KVH for treatment. The Sheriff's Office joins our community in deep gratitude for the work done by KVFR, DNR, and everyone who assisted. This was a fire that could have damaged a lot of property and hurt a lot of people, if not for their work.
The dozens of residents evacuated by KCSO deputies are returning to their homes and roads are open; but be aware of the ongoing work of fire crews and the presence of fire apparatus.
Both days of this weekend were marked by wildfires that endangered lives and property, and the heat wave is just getting started. Exercise extraordinary caution in the days ahead.
Red Cross Shelter opened
An American Red Cross emergency shelter is now open and available for community members who were evacuated from their homes in Kittitas, according to a news release from the Red Cross
The shelter opened Sunday afternoon at Kittitas Elementary School in response to a wildfire in the area and ongoing power outages. All impacted individuals are invited to seek shelter and services at the elementary school until power is restored and it is safe to return home.
EMERGENCY SHELTER
Kittitas Elementary School
500 N. Pierce St.
Open now.
Assistance available at the shelter will include, food, cots and other urgent needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following for each member of their family: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Additionally, special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.Earlier release
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and Department of Natural Resources crews and apparatus are fighting a wildfire near Clerf Road and Parke Creek Road east of the city of Kittitas, threatening residences and structures, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
The situation is rapidly evolving. Dozens of residents between Parke Creek Road, Caribou Road and Clerf Road have been evacuated. Please stay away from the area to allow fire and law enforcement to work to save residences and other structures.
The city of Kittitas is not believed threatened at this time.
Story will be updated as more information becomes available.