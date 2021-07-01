Due to increased fire danger related to the current heatwave, expanded campfire restrictions go into effect on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on July 1.
According to a release from the agency, the expanded restriction prohibits all wood, wood stove, and charcoal briquette fires forest-wide including campgrounds and wilderness areas. The use of pressurized liquid gas stoves is an acceptable alternative, provided such devices are used in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable material within three feet of the device and meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety.
“We very much appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation as added restrictions have become necessary to reduce the threat of wildfire on national forest lands,” acting forest fire staff officer Kyle Cannon said in the release. “The extreme heat has resulted in rapidly drying fuels, and we are now experiencing high fire danger conditions throughout the forest. The situation changed rapidly over the last week and we are being responsive to conditions on the ground as well as the concerns of local communities. We recognize that this is earlier than we typically see full fire restrictions in place, and we appreciate the public’s support and diligence in preventing human-caused fires.”
In addition to the campfire ban, the following acts are also prohibited:
• Smoking is not allowed except within an enclosed vehicle, building, designated campground, or while standing in an area three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
• Parking or driving a vehicle off National Forest roads and trails except minimum travel over bare mineral soil to access dispersed camping.
• Possessing, discharging, or using any kind of firework or pyrotechnic device.
• Using an explosive like exploding targets.
In conjunction with expanded campfire restrictions and in response to increased fire danger, woodcutting is being temporarily suspended beginning July 2 in Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) Zones 609E, 609W, 675, 678, 684, and 686 managed by the Wenatchee National Forest, Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and Yakama Bureau of Indian Affairs. IFPL III shuts down all woodcutting for these zones until fire danger eases.
Also on July 2, the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will increase to Level II in zones 678E, 678W, 680, 685, 687, and 688. IFPL II limits the time woodcutting may occur during the day; firewood cutters and industrial operators are restricted to morning hours of operation only, and must shut down chainsaws and other equipment by 1 p.m. Following equipment shut down, a one-hour fire watch must be maintained. For current IFPL information go to https://www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.
Woodcutters and recreationists are encouraged to stay in contact with Forest Service offices as the summer fire season progresses in order to obtain current information on fire danger and any restrictions on activities that may be in effect.