Due to the extreme weather conditions, the public aerial fireworks show scheduled as part of the Patriot Night Under the the Lights event at the Kittitas Valley Event Center on July 4 has been cancelled, according to a post on the Kittitas Valley Event Center Facebook page.
The post states:
“We are under the most extreme weather circumstances this year and after discussing with our local valued fire officials we have decided to cancel the annual Fireworks Show during Patriot Night Under the Lights on July 4th. We truly hope that next year’s conditions will allow us to bring back the show and we appreciate all of your understanding in the need for the cancellation. Have a safe Fourth of July out there enjoying our freedom and the re-opening of our state. If you do not already have plans, come join us at the Joe Nichols concert in the Rodeo Arena! Tickets are on sale on our website.”