A fireworks stand adjacent to the Shell station at the city of Kittitas exit off Interstate 90 (Exit 115) serves as a fundraiser for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 683, according to a news release from the VFW Post.

The stand is open noon to 8 p.m. on Dec. 39, 30 and 31. Washington state-approved fireworks are legal in Kittitas County and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

Stand organizers said people are welcomed to stop by and say hello and can also consider making a tax-deductible donation to the organization.

