History was made in Kittitas County Friday afternoon with the swift prick of a needle.
The county’s first COVID-19 vaccine was administered at Kittitas Valley Healthcare following the receipt of 975 doses of the Pfizer-made vaccine on Thursday.
The first recipient was KVH Registered Nurse Emery Davenport. Davenport, who has worked at KVH for 12 years became emotional as he processed what just happened.
“It’s just a damn shot,” he said. “If this is the least we can do, then why wouldn’t we do it?”
In conversations with his astrophysicist son about the progress of vaccine development, Davenport said he likened the effort to landing the first man on the moon.
“We did this in 10 months,” he said. “That’s incredible.”
Although there are still unknowns about the vaccine, Davenport said the pros outweigh the cons in the long run where the community’s health and success are concerned.
“This is our best shot to put everyone back to work, and get kids back in school,” he said. “We could have kids back in school as soon as six to eight weeks. That’s huge.”
Davenport chose to have the vaccine administered in the same spot on his left arm where he still bears scars from the smallpox vaccination he received as a child.
“It was terrible,” he said. “You took a 4 or 5-year old kid, and you stuck them multiple times in the arm. They had this huge welt on their arms, and you couldn’t be around anybody or go anywhere for weeks on end. You were sick sometimes, and it wasn’t as safe as we’d like to think. This vaccine is a lot safer than that was, but we did that as everybody did, and we got rid of it.”
As a healthcare worker, Davenport said he has had countless conversations with those he works with about the anxiety that goes with working in such a high-risk environment and the potential for exposing direct family members to the disease. With the arrival and subsequent administration of the vaccine, he hopes that collective anxiety will begin to subside amongst his colleagues.
“The worst part about COVID isn’t getting it,” he said. “It’s giving it to someone else.”
MAKING HISTORY
“It’s crazy and definitely historic,” KVH Medical Assistant Josie Marchesi said after administering the first round of vaccines during the trial. “It feels awesome and it’s definitely humbling and exciting.”
Marchesi found out Friday morning she would be part of the vaccination team, and said she hopes that the process will help stem the growth of the virus in Kittitas County and beyond.
“Hopefully, we’ll see a decrease in cases, or at least a slowdown,” she said.
KVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Martin said the advancement of vaccine development has come a long way since the days of vaccinations for diseases like polio.
“Back then, there was no such thing as Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3,” he said. “They didn’t even know if they were going to work. They thought they would.”
Using Davenport being the first patient in the county as an example, Martin said vaccination development and administration has always relied on volunteers willing to help advance the effort.
“They help us know if this is safe and if this works,” he said. “Seventy years later, polio doesn’t exist because people volunteered in the mid-1950’s. It’s humbling.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday’s trial run was administered by a combination of KVH, Kittitas County Public Health Department and Incident Management Team staff members. The trial aimed at vaccinating 40 patients, with the goal being raised in the following days to 100 patients per day with a short break for the Christmas holiday.
Kittitas Valley Healthcare received the county’s first shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer-made vaccine on Thursday. Rich Elliott, IMT Section Chief in charge of the vaccine branch said the vaccines will be stored at and distributed from the KVH campus due to the stringent storage requirements of the vaccine.
Elliott said the first tier of recipients in the county will be comprised of healthcare workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and first responders that have primary EMS responsibilities.
“That group is being targeted right now,” he said. “We are in the process of setting up vaccine clinics that will occur over the next seven to 10 days to distribute those 975 doses.”
Elliott said the second vaccine developed by Moderna is expected to come online and begin distribution at some point next week. He said Washington State is scheduled to receive between 350,000 and 400,000 combined doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“Each week after the first of the year, more vaccine will be distributed,” he said. “There are two additional vaccines that are expected to come online and receive their emergency use authorization in mid-January through the first part of February.”
While one of the vaccines awaiting emergency use authorization will only require one shot, Elliott pointed out that the other three require two, with a three to four-week waiting period between the doses. He said the other three non-Pfizer vaccines are also easier to handle, administer and store. He added that they also have longer shelf lives.
As more vaccine doses become available to the county in the next 30 to 45 days, Elliott said there will be additional vaccine administration sites opened at pharmacies and clinics. As the network becomes broader, he said the county will eventually be able to administer the vaccine to new tiers within the community.
“Right now, we’re working very hard in making sure that we get the process down,” he said. “That we do it safely, we do it effectively and we do it efficiently.”