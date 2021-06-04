Support Local Journalism


The First Friday Art Walk is back and downtown merchants and art galleries are excited to welcome back people to the downtown district.

The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. and people will have a chance to get out and see what is available, but are asked to participate in a limited capacity. Safety masks are still required and social distancing will be in place, but in-person activities are beginning to unfold around Ellensburg.

“We have been open to the public and welcome people to come in and see our exhibits,” Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said. “The downtown district is open and ready for the First Friday Art Walk.”

Gallery One Visual Arts Center also has a new June exhibits on display and will be open.

“We’re excited and looking forward to our first in-person art walk in over a year,” executive director Monica Miller said on the Gallery's Facebook page. “Join us at Gallery One to see the new exhibitions and meet the artists.”

Masks will be required to visit Gallery One, but the art is waiting for art lovers to come and see.

