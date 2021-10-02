First responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in community By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Oct 2, 2021 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local first responders are forced to see the ravages of addiction and mental health crises within the community on an all too frequent basis, and residents have the opportunity in November to help develop a framework to aid their efforts in responding to the overlapping issues.Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott said the community is currently seeing an increase in overdose calls, which can range from alcohol poisoning to the rash of fentanyl-related deaths among the younger population.“We typically run roughly 180 overdoses a year, so once every other day,” he said. “The majority of those are alcohol overdoses, not to say that isn’t a fairly significant issue and problem.” Overall, Elliott said the county is on track to see approximately 200 overdose calls this year, amounting to a 10 to 15% increase in overall calls. What makes this past year especially unique, however, is the absence of Central Washington University students on campus. Elliott said CWU students tend to comprise approximately 35 to 40% of overdose calls.“That’s a smaller percentage than most people would normally think, but we track it fairly closely,” he said. “If you remove the CWU students and then account for the fact that we’re actually going up, that increase is probably more like 30 to 35% if you were to compare apples to apples in terms of what we would normally see.”Elliott said the metrics related to the increase over the past year is concerning in multiple ways. He said the percentage of overdoses that relate to prescription drugs and opioids has increased within the overall call numbers and said the main issue with opioid overdoses is that they can cause acute respiratory failure within a few minutes.“If we’re called in time, they are relatively easy patients to manage,” he said. “You can make a significant impact in terms of managing them, both with Narcan effectively and we also use some effective airway things.”Although Narcan use can be highly effective in resuscitating opioid overdose victims, Elliott said the major challenge first responders have is being able to attend to the situation within the window of time where they can bring the patient back.“There’s a fairly short window of opportunity to help people,” he said. “The downside is that it is a fairly short window, and sometimes people aren’t with somebody that can call 911. As a result, we are responding to incidents that result in death.”Although he said the impact on first responders in dealing with an overdose death is profound regardless of the age of the victim, he said the impact is particularly difficult when it relates to a teenager.“When it’s 15, 16, 17 years old, everybody understands the impact that has on that family,” he said. “There’s an emotional toll associated with it, and it’s really difficult to respond to these calls and be too late.”DIFFERENT TIME, DIFFERENT PATTERNSHaving been in the field for decades both on the East and West Side, Elliott said he has seen various patterns of overdose related to different types of drugs. In the time where cocaine was in vogue, he said first responders would see individuals die of an underlying cardiac condition being aggravated by use of the drug. “You’d get sudden death sometimes even from first time cocaine use,” he said. “Although it is coming back into the community, we wouldn’t usually see it. I used to work in the Seattle area, and we would see waves of heroin that would be mixed at a stronger ratio that someone might typically buy on the street. We would see a wave of deaths go through the Seattle, South Seattle, and Tacoma area.”Although drug overdose is an issue first responders have been dealing with for decades, Elliott said the difference between those situations and the current rash of fentanyl-related overdoses is that he feels that many who use the opioid products do not realize the risk they are taking when choosing to ingest them.“It can be very early in their experimentation where they don’t really understand what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re also smoking it, and with smoking it, the intent is to create an intense rapid high.”Elliott explained that fentanyl is also unique among other drugs in that it has a very long half life within the body, lasting much longer than other narcotics.“The opportunity to re-overdose even if you get Narcan into your system exists,” he said.The other issue Elliott said fentanyl has is the ability to potentiate, or intensify in strength when combined with another drug.“It can essentially have a multiplier effect,” he said. “Rather than a one-plus-one fentanyl combined with Percocet, the fentanyl can actually in some patients potentiate. It’s unpredictable, and this stuff is being manufactured in labs with nobody knowing what’s in it or how strong it is. It is incredibly concerning to us in EMS because we’re seeing people who are not intentionally doing what they’re doing and not realizing the risk they are in, and obviously that results in bad outcomes.”ESTABLISHING RESOURCES CLOSE TO HOMEWith the proposed mental health sales tax on November’s ballot, Elliott said the potential effect its passing could have on the community is profound in the issues related to both mental health and addiction, which tend to overlap on a regular basis.Elliott said Kittitas County is in the minority of counties within Washington state that have yet to pass a tax to address these issues, and that it only continues to hinder the counties that don’t take action on to address the problem.“I think we’re only one of 11 or 12 counties that hasn’t passed this sales and use tax,” he said. “What that does is it puts us at a disadvantage, because when federal and state grant programs come through to help fund these types of services in communities, one of the first things they look as is does the community support these services. They’re much more willing to add on to those services than they are to sort of supplant local funding, so right away we are throwing money away that’s available to other communities.”Elliott said the first responders within the county are intensely dedicated in their efforts to stem the tide of the overlapping issues, but the rural nature of the county can make it extremely difficult to get a patient the help they require.“In an urban center, you might have those services just because there is enough clientele,” he said. “We’re going to have to subsidize that to some extent if we want to have those services available. We have to transport people to specialized care all over the state and sometimes Idaho. Those beds are incredibly difficult to get ahold of and sometimes it takes the hospital 48-plus hours of somebody sitting in the emergency department waiting to get a bed to get the treatment that they actually need. What we’re hoping to do is have some baseline services available in the county so we don’t have to ship these people outside the county, so they can stay close to their families and be in a better place when the crisis is over.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeSept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdayEllensburg Downtown Association hires new executive director Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter