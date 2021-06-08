FISH and friends

FISH Food Bank partnered with the Central Washington University Leadership Capstone class to undertake a project to benefit the community. The groups joined forces to build large planter boxes that will in turn provide fresh produce that will aid in the several programs FISH provides. Programs such as Meals for Kids (currently sponsors 75 kids in Kittitas County), Food is Medicine (providing healthy meals for people with health issues), and the antry as well (providing food for the whole community). The team consists of (pictured second row left) Sierra Walcom, Amanda Campbell, and Winterhawk Leighton (pictured far right). The other three are volunteers from CWU football named Patrick Hegarty, Max Randle, Sam Sanchez (from left to right).”

 Contributed

