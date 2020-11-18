Although times are markedly different this year, Ellensburg’s community food bank remains committed to ensuring those who need a meal on Thanksgiving will receive it.
In light of the recent heightened COVID-19 restrictions, FISH Community Food Bank is making logistical adjustments to the way it handles its community Thanksgiving event next Wednesday, with the main changes being focused on who staffs the event. The pandemic had already forced the food bank to pivot from the traditional congregate dinner format to a drive-through distribution model for this year’s event.
Although community members perennially rise to the occasion by volunteering for the event, public health concerns have required the food bank to look inward when planning for the event’s success in 2020.
“We were trying to figure out what we could do, because we knew it would take about four volunteers in the kitchen and probably about 40 or more to do the packaging and get everything out the door so that we could distribute food to people who drove up to take dinner home,” FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said of this year’s event. “We can’t have 40 people in a room now, so what we decided is that we will use FISH staff and volunteers because our volunteers and our staff are considered essential workers. We can be wherever we have to be to ensure people get food, so that’s what we’re doing.”
The reduction in outside volunteers has created its own set of challenges for the food bank in preparation for this year’s event. Instead of the original 40-plus volunteers, Morache said seven food bank employees and volunteers will work overtime to package the meals for distribution, with four employees working in the kitchen preparing the food. Obviously, fewer people on the job means that more time is needed to achieve the goal of serving hundreds of community members in need, and Morache said the food bank is prepared to rise to the occasion.
“We are going to be there for two solid days,” she said. “Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll be packaging plasticware in napkins, bagging bread and butter, cutting pies and all that so that we can make sure we are ready to start distributing Wednesday at 3 p.m.”
Whereas the event normally takes one day to prepare for, Morache said the day prior to the event will be crucial in ensuring all the preparations are completed by the time the food needs to go out. The kitchen preparation will require even more time, with cooks beginning work on Monday. After having conversations with FISH staff about the changes, Morache said morale is high within the organization in the build-up to next week’s event.
“All we had to do is say that we need them,” she said. “I have not had anyone say they will not help. It’s been great.”
Despite working on thin employee margins, Morache said the food bank remains committed to ensuring enough food is ready to distribute to what they anticipate will be larger than average numbers for this year’s’ event.
“We have a plan, and we will stick to it,” she said.
ROTARY ASSISTANCE
Morache said the only volunteers allowed at the event outside of ones working for the food bank will be local Rotary members who will be helping with the outdoor distribution effort.
“They’re going to be helping with the traffic and also making sure that people who pull up get the food quickly and move on so there’s no backlog around the traffic,” she said. “Inside, it will be FISH staff and FISH volunteers and that’s all.”
Although the food bank cannot use additional volunteers as they would in normal years, Morache said her biggest ask of the community this year is to spread the word to families in need that this year’s event is still happening.
“We are going to be there ready to serve dinner,” she said. “We hope to serve as many people as we can.”
For community members looking to help the food bank prepare for the holidays, Morache said they can consider donating traditional holiday side items to local food drives, as they are bagged for distribution through the pantry for families who plan to prepare their own meals at home. She also said it is important for those who want to help to think beyond their neighbors’ Thanksgiving needs.
“People often don’t think about Christmas dinner,” she said. “They get past Thanksgiving dinner, and they don’t really think about the fact that there’s a second feast out there. Any of those sorts of products are wonderfully helpful to us. People can also take a look at our website and think about our Community Christmas and refer families that may need help. I think that with that transition last year to Christmas baskets to our Community Christmas, some people may not know that we are here, and we are ready to help with Christmas. Help us get that word out to everyone that needs it, because we want to be sure that everybody has a great Christmas.”
Editor’s note: The food bank will be updating details on Wednesday’s event in the coming days, and they ask people interested in attending to monitor their website and social media for more information on the event.