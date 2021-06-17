Law enforcement from across the county will be coming to Ellensburg to meet with local kids for Fish with a Cop. The event has cops and kids fishing in a pond together to build community relationships with local police.
The event is dedicated to Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson, who lost his life in the line of duty two years ago. Thompson liked to fish, and the idea to host this event came from his former police chief with CWU police, before Thompson became a deputy.
The event is being held at Ryan Thompson Memorial Park next to Naneum Pond. Anyone 14 and under can register. Sergeant Nate Foster said over 260 kids have already signed up for the event, which will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Families can register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C45ACA82FA3FBCE9-ryan.
“The officers will be there helping them bait the poles and help pull the fish up once they caught them,” Foster said. “There’s going be opportunities to take some pictures with the law enforcement and then the kids can keep the fish if they want or throw them back, however they want to do it.”
Foster said they have received donations from across the community, with help from the state Fish and Wildlife agency and the Ellensburg Trout Company who together have donated 1,000 rainbow triploid trout. The have also received help from Pautzke Bait Co. who have donated fishing gear such as bait and poles. Prizes have also been donated by other local business, and the event has also revived support from the Rotary Club.
With the amount of kids signed up for the event, the police have had to organize the schedule into four, one-hour long blocks of time. Kids will come and fish for an hour as a group, and then leave so the next group can come in.
Foster said it is great to finally be able to host this event. It was scheduled for 2020, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.