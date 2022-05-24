Central Washington University’s Board of Trustees honored five members of the university faculty on Friday as the 2022 Distinguished Faculty.
The ceremony for the annual awards started in 1977 to recognize faculty who have excelled in teaching, research/artistic accomplishment, and public service. The honorees’ names will appear on a continuing plaque on campus, and each will receive a monetary award.
History professor Jason Knirck received the University Board of Trustees Distinguished Faculty Award, earning commendation from his peers for his continued excellence over the past 17 years. He will receive a $5,000 award and a release from teaching for one quarter next year.
“Dr. Knirk’s work has made him a standout member of the faculty, and his student-centered approach to teaching represents what is so special about this university,” Board of Trustees Chair Robert Nellams said. “We are pleased to present him with this prestigious recognition.”
The Distinguished Faculty Screening Committee selected four other CWU faculty members for recognition; each of them will receive an award of $2,500:
• Blaise Dondji, Biological Sciences — Distinguished Faculty for Teaching
• Lisa Ely, Geological Sciences — Distinguished Faculty for Research/Artistic Accomplishment
• Teresa Francis Divine, Law and Justice — Distinguished Faculty for Service
“Each of these Distinguished Faculty demonstrates a passion for teaching, research, or service that reflects the high standards our students have come to expect at Central Washington University,” President Jim Wohlpart said. “We are proud to recognize this genuine commitment to their students and the dedication it requires.”