Five COVID-19 health equity grants were awarded within Kittitas County, according to a news release from the COVID-19 Health Equity Coalition (CHEC). The grant awards range from $10,100 to $25,000 for projects to support broad efforts in supporting COVID-19 recovery and advancing health equity for high-risk or underserved populations.
The following agencies have been awarded a health equity grant:
• APOYO Food Bank
• Ellensburg School District
• Gallery One Visual Arts Center
• Kittitas County Early Learning Coalition
• Thorp School District
The projects for these grant awards began Aug. 1, with a general focus on wellbeing and resiliency support.
“We are excited to provide the financial support to these local health equity efforts,” said Cambron Walker, Health Promotion Specialist and lead for CHEC.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), health equity is achieved when every person can attain his or her full health potential. Health inequities are reflected in differences in length of life, quality of life, rates of disease, disability, death, severity of disease and access to treatment.
Grant funds are implemented via the COVID-19 Health Equity Coalition. The coalition was formed in January 2022 in response to a grant awarded to the Kittitas County Public Health Department by the Washington state Department of Health. The goal of the coalition is to advance health equity in Kittitas County and work collaboratively to reduce COVID-19 related health disparities among rural and underserved populations.