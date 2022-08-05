Support Local Journalism


Five COVID-19 health equity grants were awarded within Kittitas County, according to a news release from the COVID-19 Health Equity Coalition (CHEC). The grant awards range from $10,100 to $25,000 for projects to support broad efforts in supporting COVID-19 recovery and advancing health equity for high-risk or underserved populations.

The following agencies have been awarded a health equity grant:

