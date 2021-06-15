Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes performs her latest work, Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo, at 8 p.m, June 24 to the Hal Holmes Community Center.
After a year of confinement and self-reflection, Fuentes has created Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo. a program that celebrates rebirth and new beginnings. Flores de Verano will feature traditional Flamenco musical forms as well as contemporary themes.
Fuentes will be joined by singer/guitarist Diego Samador. All safety guidelines will be followed. This event is part of a West Coast tour.
General admission tickets are $25. VIP seating in the first 2 rows $38, VIP seating benefactor $55 ,child $15. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com
More information and tour dates at www.savannahf.com