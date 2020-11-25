The transportation company FlixBus will be resuming a number of temporarily suspended routes in early 2021, including one from the Puget Sound area to Ellensburg, according to a news release.
The company announced last week that it will be offering trips over Interstate 90 from Jan. 1-5 and January 15-18 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend). Departure times haven’t been made official, but an early morning departure from Seattle is expected, with return trips from Ellensburg available later in the day.
FlixBus temporarily paused all of its Northwest routes last spring due to COVID-19 concerns, but it recently resumed service along the Interstate 5 corridor, including a stop at Sea-Tac International Airport.
In response to COVID-19, the company has implemented stringent safety measures, such as conducting temperature checks, requiring face coverings at all times, and thoroughly sanitizing surfaces.
FlixBus’ January route schedules will be available soon at flixbus.com.
The Ellensburg FlixBus stop is located at 900 E. 10th Ave., on the yellow curbside north of Starbucks and adjacent to the entrance to the CWU parking lot on University Way.