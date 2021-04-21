Jana Flora is partnering with the Ellensburg Downtown Association, FISH Food Bank and State Farm for a community-wide food drive for her Better World project with her National Society of Leadership and Success honor society, according to a news release from event organizers.
The nonperishable food drive starts Saturday, at the Rotary Pavilion during downtown clean-up day. After that, April 26 through May 24, non-perishable food items may be dropped off at the Ellensburg Downtown Association lobby at 119 W 5th Ave Suite 102 between the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or at the State Farm Office at 400 N. Pearl between the hours of 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday through Friday.