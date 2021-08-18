Food establishments impact by water main break on Water Street should close For the DAILY RECORD Aug 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Food service establishments without access to water due to the water main break at University Way and Water Street in Ellensburg cannot prepare or serve food until water service is restored, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.The Health Department is working closely with the city of Ellensburg at this time regarding a broken water main within the city limits. The department will also work with food establishments to ensure that they are not open to the public at this time. Food establishments must have water in order for hand washing and access to restroom facilities. Food establishments who currently do not have water as a result of the broken water main need to immediately cease operations.For food establishments who have questions or concerns, please contact KCPHD at 509-962-7515 and request to speak to a food inspector. KCPHD will provide updates as more information becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Establishment Water Main Food Service Commerce Company Health Department Food Public Health Department News Release Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos Articles‘She’s built a little bit different’: Tia Andaya returns to play for her dad and hometownEPD issues warning about opioid pills laced with FentanylWindy Pass Fire at 98 acres, 16% containedParents urge school board to defy state mask orderMasking mandate heats up at school open forum8-13 blotter: Bank manager catches fraud attemptHospitals in Oregon buckling under surge of COVID patientsCensus says: Kittitas County grew at 17.2%Three men that served in the Union Army during the Civil War will finally receive headstonesLaconia Market & Café offers dining options for travelers going over Snoqualmie Pass Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter