Food service establishments without access to water due to the water main break at University Way and Water Street in Ellensburg cannot prepare or serve food until water service is restored, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.

The Health Department is working closely with the city of Ellensburg at this time regarding a broken water main within the city limits. The department will also work with food establishments to ensure that they are not open to the public at this time.

Food establishments must have water in order for hand washing and access to restroom facilities. Food establishments who currently do not have water as a result of the broken water main need to immediately cease operations.

For food establishments who have questions or concerns, please contact KCPHD at 509-962-7515 and request to speak to a food inspector. KCPHD will provide updates as more information becomes available.

