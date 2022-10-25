Support Local Journalism


The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is getting ready to start prescribed fire projects when weather, fuel conditions, and air quality become favorable, according to the news release.

Burning may begin as soon as this week if areas of planned burns receive enough rain. Pile burning may continue through the winter so long as piles are accessible. Forest Service crews plan to burn piles of forest debris across all six ranger districts and conduct underburning operations on two districts. Smoke will be visible from various places throughout the forest depending on the location of the burn units and weather conditions. 

