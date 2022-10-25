The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is getting ready to start prescribed fire projects when weather, fuel conditions, and air quality become favorable, according to the news release.
Burning may begin as soon as this week if areas of planned burns receive enough rain. Pile burning may continue through the winter so long as piles are accessible. Forest Service crews plan to burn piles of forest debris across all six ranger districts and conduct underburning operations on two districts. Smoke will be visible from various places throughout the forest depending on the location of the burn units and weather conditions.
“Plans include underburning, which treats accumulated fuels on the forest floor, as well as burning piles of debris created from a combination of forest thinning and suppression operations from past wildfires,” said Forest Deputy Fire Staff Officer Matt Castle.
Forest staff recently reviewed the prescribed fire program to ensure they were in compliance with recommendations from a national, agency-level program review.
The ageny adheres to the state’s air quality standards and coordinates with Washington State Department of Natural Resources prior to burning to ensure conditions are right to minimize the impacts of smoke to our neighbors, cooperators, and surrounding communities. Potential smoke impacts, looking at volume of smoke, direction of spread, and mixing heights, are determined prior to each burn.
“We understand people are tired of smoke in the air. We still have ongoing efforts to restore and improve the resiliency of the forests in and around north central Washington communities. Prescribed fire is the most efficient and effective tool currently used to reduce excess woody debris from forested landscapes. Burning during these conditions ensures that smoke impacts are of short duration and intensity. Burning would not occur if smoke impacts are expected in areas that are not meeting air quality standards due to ongoing wildfire smoke,” Castle said.
An interactive map of the proposed burn areas may be viewed at www.tinyurl.com/harqnw8, and daily updates are recorded and available at 509-966-4040.
All Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest burn projects are weather-dependent and fire specialists will cease burning if objectives are not being met or weather conditions are unfavorable.
The project areas include:
Cle Elum Ranger District
• DeRoux piles—10 acres in the North Fork Teanaway area, 15 miles north of Cle Elum. Smoke may be visible from Cle Elum.
• Walter Springs piles—195 acres in the South Fork Manastash Creek area, 12 miles south of Cle Elum. Smoke will be visible from Cle Elum.
• Jack/Blue piles—60 acres in the Teanaway Ridge area, 10 miles northeast of Cle Elum. Smoke will be visible from Cle Elum.
• Liberty Fuels piles—5 acres in Swauk Creek, 16 miles northeast of Cle Elum. Smoke will be visible from Cle Elum.
• Orion underburn—200 acres, in the Hwy. 97 corridor in the Hovey Creek drainage 13 miles northeast of Cle Elum. Smoke might be visible from Hwy. 97 and between mile posts 155-160.