The U.S Forest Service will utilize prescribed burns this spring on Forest Service land throughout the region, including in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the agency.
Frequent, low-intensity fire is essential for restoring public lands and the communities who depend on them, according to Forest Service officials.
“As the snow recedes, we are gaining access to our spring prescribed fire units. This spring we will be implementing numerous prescribed burns for fire risk reduction and forest health across the National Forest. Depending upon local weather conditions and smoke potential, we will carry out burning when opportunities present themselves to minimize smoke impacts and meet burning objectives,” said Acting Forest Fire Management Officer Matt Castle.
Just over 6,800 acres of prescribed burning is planned this spring, but not all planned acres may be completed if conditions are not favorable. Conditions include correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture, and ventilation for smoke. When these criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals including air quality.
“These prescribed fire projects reduce the amount of burnable fuels in the forest, improve forest health, and help lower the risk of future high-intensity wildfires,” Castle said.
Residents and visitors can expect to see and smell some smoke during burning operations. Even though smoke from prescribed fire is usually light and doesn’t last long, it is important that smoke-sensitive individuals plan ahead and be prepared. For more information on smoke and public health, visit wasmoke.blogspot.com or airnow.gov/fires.
Late March through May, managed burning operations are planned in Kittitas County:
• Liberty Unit, 100 acres, 17 miles northeast of Cle Elum
• Orion Unit, 300 acres, 15 miles northeast of Cle Elum
• Teanaway Unit, 500 acres, 13 miles north of Cle Elum