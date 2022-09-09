...BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM
PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND
WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia
Basin, 694 Yakama Alpine District and 695 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Strongest winds will be along and near the Cascade crest.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent with poor
recovery expected tonight.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, a priest of the Diocese of Yakima, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust, according to a news release from the Yakima diocese.
Vázquez is in the Benton County Jail awaiting possible charges in Benton County Superior Court. The arrest follows an investigation by the Kennewick Police Department of an incident that occurred Aug. 19-20 at a home the priest owns in the city.
Vázquez served as the pastor at St. Andrew’s Church in Ellensburg from 2009 to 2016.
During the investigation, Yakima Diocese Bishop Joseph J. Tyson had ordered Vázquez to cease all public ministry and prohibited him from leaving the country, as well as to have no contact with the woman who reported the alleged rape. The woman contacted another priest of the diocese within hours of the incident to report it. After a brief interview with a diocesan official, the diocese supported the woman in having a medical exam, and in her decision to report the matter to police.
“We are shocked and saddened by these developments,” Bishop Tyson said. “I am grateful that the woman came forward immediately and trusted another of our priests well enough to confide in him and to bring this matter to light.”
Vázquez, who resigned as pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kennewick in April 2020 to begin a sabbatical to study Biblical languages, had been serving at Pasco’s St. Patrick Catholic Church, in the Diocese of Spokane, and was preparing to leave for a three-month study program in Jerusalem. The complainant, a woman in her 30s, told diocesan officials she had been invited to the home for dinner about two weeks prior to the trip.
She reported that the two had developed a friendship over the course of the past few years, including lunches and dinners together, but that the priest had never made romantic overtures before. She said she viewed him as a friend in whom she could confide. The alleged rape occurred following the dinner. She said she left the home of her own accord after waking up the morning of Aug. 20.
Bishop Tyson said that in both civil and church law, Vázquez is entitled to a presumption of innocence, and will receive salary and benefits from the diocese while he awaits a resolution of any criminal charges in court. The church will not pay for his legal defenses. While awaiting the outcome of the investigation, he also was required to cooperate with the process and check in daily with another priest of the diocese. He complied with those directives.
The COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted earlier plans by the priest to travel to Israel in the fall of 2021. Since the Yakima Diocese did not have an assignment available for him at the time, he was granted permission to minister in the Spokane Diocese, beginning Sept. 1, 2021. That permission has been withdrawn, and the only ministry the priest was allowed to have was to celebrate a private Mass by himself in his home.
Anyone with information about this matter is encouraged to contact the Kennewick Police Department, (509) 585-4208