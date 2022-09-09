Support Local Journalism


The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, a priest of the Diocese of Yakima, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust, according to a news release from the Yakima diocese.

Vázquez is in the Benton County Jail awaiting possible charges in Benton County Superior Court. The arrest follows an investigation by the Kennewick Police Department of an incident that occurred Aug. 19-20 at a home the priest owns in the city.

