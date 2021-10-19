Former Gov. Gregoire to introduce racial equity workshop For the DAILY RECORD Oct 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire (2005-2013) is the opening speaker at an online Central Washington University co-sponsored Racial Equity Workshop, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, according to a news release from CWU.“We are extremely honored that Governor Gregoire has agreed to kick-off this workshop,” said Central Washington University President Jim Wohlpart. “As Governor, and through her work as CEO of Challenge Seattle, she has been committed to building a future rooted in equity for all Washingtonians.”The workshop, titled, “Leadership and the Role of Self-Awareness (To Flex or Not to Flex),” will be facilitated by Anderson Parks, a CWU marketing and management professor, who is also the Kuolt Distinguished Professor of Business and a Diversity, Equity & Inclusivity Faculty Fellow. The session will focus on providing employees of color with leadership skills. It is a partnership between the Washington Employers for Racial Equity (WERE), the Seattle National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), and CWU. Parks is a member of the Seattle NPHC board of directors.Topics to be discussed will include: identifying and improving the two types of self-awareness, understanding emotional triggers, managing feedback, avoiding blind spots, and building self-aware teams. “The reason I’m doing the workshop is I teach the Emotional Intelligence for Professionals course and it’s really had a tremendous impact on professional effectiveness in the workplace for the people who have taken the course,” Parks said.Parks, who previously served as a global account director for Coca-Cola, said he draws on his own experiences as a person of color in a business leadership position and relates it to the experiences of the emerging leaders of color in attendance.He said that research indicates that less than two-thirds of Black employees have ever interacted with the senior leaders in their company. He said another eye-opening statistic he uncovered was that white candidates for a job are called back 36% more often than are Black applicants with the same qualifications.“What I’m trying to do is really build up the leadership skillset with verifiable credentials from Central Washington so that these emerging leaders of color have more credentials and more skills to go in and interview with, which helps with career readiness and career advancement,” he said. “Really, the reason I’m doing this is to help close the equity gap.”Each participant will receive a certificate of completion from CWU and a copy of the self-awareness book, Insight, by Tasha Eurich. To register for the workshop, go to: cwu.edu/business/leadership-and-role-self-awareness. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on IvermectinMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a businessOct. 13 blotter: Feces and note left in mailboxOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter