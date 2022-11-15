Support Local Journalism


Central Washington University will host a live Zoom event on Friday, titled “Art of the Global Protest: Iran 2022, ” according to a news release from CWU.

Beginning at noon, a three-member guest panel will discuss the current protests in Iran from various disciplinary perspectives. The protests started when Mahsa Jina Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, was arrested Sept.13 by morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s strict hijab law. Three days later, she died after falling into a coma while in police custody. Mahsa’s death sparked widespread nationwide protests that continue today.


