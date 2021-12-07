J&W donation

Johnston & Williams Funeral Home, in partnership with The Big Heart, Big Smile Foundation, donated over 50 toys to children in foster care this holiday season.

 Contributed

Nick Faucett of Skookum House, a project of Skookum Kids, stopped by to pick up toys to be given to foster families. Faucett shared how Skookum House has impacted the lives of the children in foster care and the volunteers who support them. In addition to operating an emergency shelter for children entering foster care, they are also creating support groups and licensing programs to better support families in our community. Beginning this weekend they are expanding their hours and could use volunteers to support that exciting change. This program has created a foundation for foster families in Kittitas county.

Kendra, a Court Appointed Special Advocate, also stopped by to pick up toys to be given to the youth in foster care that the CASA program supports. At present, CASA is working with about 40 kids. This number is usually far greater, but due to many factors mainly caused by COVID-19, only a small number of youth are in the program. This number could increase at any moment. The people that work as Court Appointed Special Advocates do incredible work. They get to know what is best for and what is wished for by young people in foster care. They talk to the youth, their teachers and other professionals to gather information to share with judges in their cases.

The Big Heart, Big Smile Foundation was created after the death of six year old Kaci Edelbrock who, along with her grandmother Lois, was killed in a tragic auto accident on Labor Day 2018 when the motorhome she and her family were traveling in went off an embankment on Interstate 90. Her family created a bond with Henry Johnston, owner of Johnston & Williams Funeral Home, following that tragedy and together they work to create comfort for children facing loss of loved ones by making stuffed toys available for children who visit the funeral home.

To learn more or to contact these great organizations, follow the links below:

Skookum House — www.skookumcw.org

CASA — — www.casaprogram.org

Big Heart, Big Smile Foundation — www.bigheartbigsmile.org

