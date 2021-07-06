Fourth Fun Jul 6, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 There was plenty of dancing at the Joe Nichols concert as part of the Patriot Night Under the Lights celebration Sunday at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena. Jack Belcher / Daily Record The cornhole tournament was a popular event at this past weekend’s Pioneer Days celebration in the Upper County. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fourth of July weekend events took place in the Upper County, Ellensburg and Kittitas over the weekend as people enjoyed the first major holiday without extensive COVID-19 restrictions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCity of Kittitas has multitude of events planned for Fourth of JulyChamber of Commerce plans to move forward with Cle Elum fireworks displayCountry music concert in Ellensburg for the FourthCity of Kittitas places strict rules on Fourth of July fireworksKittitas County fire crews kept busy SundayJuly 5 blotter: Many fireworks callsNew heat record set for EllensburgJune 30 blotter: Dog reportedly found dead in vehicleJuly 1 blotter: Momma bear and two cubsUpdated at 4:30 p.m,: Evacuation level lowered for Upper County wildfire Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter