The Kittitas County Health Network has free masks available for any businesses or organizations in need, according to a news release from the network.
Nearly 60,000 masks were donated from the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health and are free to community organizations and businesses to distribute to clients, customers, and the general public. About half are cloth masks and the other half are KN95s, which are similar to the certified N95 mask.
The masks are currently being distributed at Hospice Friends, located at 302 E. Second Ave. Hospice Friends is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and organizations are welcome to stop by between open hours to pick up masks.
As a reminder, according to the Washington State Department of Health “every person in Washington State must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth wen in any indoor or outdoor public setting, including but not limited to:
n Inside any building, including but not limited to, any business, that is open to the public;
n In healthcare settings, including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician’s or dentist’s office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank;
n While in line waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit, or while riding in a taxi, private car service, ride-sharing vehicle, or other for hire vehicle; and
n In outdoor public areas, including but not limited to public parks, trails, streets, sidewalks, lines for entry, exit, or service, and recreation areas, when a distance of at least six feet cannot be maintained from any non-household member.”
KCHN officials said they hope that these masks are distributed throughout the county so that all members of the community have the resources they need. Businesses or organizations are encouraged to stop by Hospice Friends during its open hours to collect masks to distribute.