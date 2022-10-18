...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE CONDITIONS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND...
A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week as a
strong frontal system brings colder temperatures, breezy winds,
and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions will
experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will
drop between three to four thousand feet Saturday night into
Sunday morning. A cooling trend will continue through the
remainder of the weekend, with overnight lows reaching the
freezing mark through Central Oregon. Now is the time to prepare
for more typical late- October conditions.
The Washington State Department of Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent booster shots on the Central Washington University campus Friday as part of its Care-a Van program, according to a news release from CWU.
The clinic is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in SURC Room 137 and will be attended by 8th District U.S. Representative Kim Schrier, Washington State Secretary of Health Umair Shaw, and DOH Academic Affairs Director Carrie Evans.
The clinic will offer all available Moderna vaccines, all available Pfizer vaccines, as well as the Pfizer bivalent booster, which is designed to protect against the omicron variants of COVID-19.
Temporary parking for community members without campus parking passes will be available. More information about Friday’s clinic will be available on CWU’s news webpage.