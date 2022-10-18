Support Local Journalism


The Washington State Department of Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent booster shots on the Central Washington University campus Friday as part of its Care-a Van program, according to a news release from CWU.

The clinic is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in SURC Room 137 and will be attended by 8th District U.S. Representative Kim Schrier, Washington State Secretary of Health Umair Shaw, and DOH Academic Affairs Director Carrie Evans.

