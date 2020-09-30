In a letter to the campus community, Central Washington University president Jim Gaudino announced the elimination of 56 positions affecting 48 employees on the school's Ellensburg campus, effective Nov. 6.
Those employees affected will be notified Oct. 8.
Gaudino cited revenue dips after a 5% decline in overall student head count, along with less than half the number of usual students residing on campus.
"Fewer students mean less revenue," Gaudino wrote. "Adding to the problem, I remain convinced the state will be forced to reduce spending for higher education in the current and subsequent biennia."
The layoffs, in addition to the elimination of 140 currently vacant positions, come in housing, dining services, facilities, computing and supervision, all departments which have seen a lowered workload due to fewer residential students, fewer in person classes and fewer employees working on site.
Gaudino wrote there will be no additional layoffs or FTE reductions in December, but couldn't promise the current round of layoffs would be the last. No senior administrators will be affected by the current round of layoffs.
CWU vice president of business and financial affairs Joel Klucking clarified during a Zoom human resources call that more positions will be eliminated, but the university hopes to do it after retirements and people quitting, to avoid eliminating jobs that are currently filled.
"Much depends on our willingness to continue to fight the spread of infections of COVID-19," he wrote. "Until an effective vaccine is available, our tools remain distancing, masking and washing. We must all participate in curbing this virus."