The Kittitas County Genealogical Society is hosting a free series of Introduction to Genealogy classes in May taught by members Judy Clayton at the society’s library, 413 N. Main St.

These classes will have information for beginners as well as more background for experienced researchers.

This three-session class will be offered 1:30-3 p.m., May 3, 10 and 17 (Tuesdays); 6:30-8 p.m., May 4, 11 and 18 (Wednesdays); and one Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon, and 1:30- 4 p.m., May 14.

Anyone interested may enroll by sending an email to info@kcgs.wa.org

