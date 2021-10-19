Get moving: Childhood obesity has lifelong impacts Audelia Martinez contributed column Oct 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Activities that get kids up and moving can help combat childhood obesity. TNS file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Being overweight or obese can lead to serious health problems and can affect your overall quality of life. People are considered to be overweight or obese when their body mass index is more than it should be, and it varies by age and whether they are a male or female.This is not just an adult issue. It is affecting our children more and more each day. Childhood obesity in the United States is a serious problem that can have lasting health impacts. Research shows that overweight children are more likely to be overweight as adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017-2018, 19.3% of young people in the United States, ages 2-19 years, were affected by this. We all love our children and want them to have the chance to live a healthy life, so let’s help them get moving!It is no secret that physical activity is a really important part of our lives. In children it keeps them healthier by keeping their heart strong, building strong muscles and bones and controlling their weight. Physical activity reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression and reduces their risk for health conditions that can develop later in life such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and high blood pressure. Physical activity can also help children concentrate better in school, giving them the ability to learn more. The good news is that obesity is 100% preventable! As adults, we can start helping the little ones in our lives create good physical activity habits early on. Doing physical activity with our children can help us connect and develop good habits together, making it more fun and meaningful for all.A child can start being active as early as a couple of weeks old. Tummy time is a great physical activity for infants. This allows them to stretch, reach and kick. This strengthens important muscles that will allow them to walk and run later on in their life.Play time is physical time. Children love to play hard when they enjoy what they are doing. It is important to give them the opportunity to be physically active in more than just one way. As adults we can help our child be more physically active by allowing them to have both structured and free physical activity time.Structured physical activity is led by an adult. It helps children develop motor skills, coordination, and movement. Some examples include:• Bean bag toss• Soccer or any other team sport• Swimming• Going on a walk around the neighborhood• Walking a pet• Helping with laundry• Cleaning up toys• Playing musical chairs• Simon says• Feeding pets • Helping carry groceries• Dance party• Yoga• Animal walk: hop like frog, gallop like a horse, or walk like a bear on all foursFree activity time is led by the child with no direction from an adult. This allows young children to practice social skills and creativity. Some examples include:• Playing on the playground• Running around• Playing tag with other children• Riding a bike or scooter• Random dancing• Recess• Exploring the outdoorsYoung children need about 60 minutes of structured physical activity and 60 minutes of free physical activity every day. This may sound like a lot but building in short activities throughout the day is beneficial to kids and adults. Children learn best when they are active and exploring their surroundings. Physical activity time can involve the entire family, including pets. Grab the leash and go on a family walk with your pet around the neighborhood.Remember it is important that children also have a well-balanced diet and do not spend too much time on electronics.If you have any questions or would like to know more on how you can support your child or children to be more physically active, contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department at (509) 962-7515 or visit https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health/programs/community-health/activity-nutrition/default.asp.Audelia Martinez is a Health Promotion Specialist II with the Kittitas County Health Department. 