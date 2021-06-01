The Art of Global Protest series concludes at 8 p.m., Thursday, with a virtual event focused on the protest movement in Myanmar, according to a news release from series organizers.
Registration for the free, public event can be found in the June 3 listing at www.cwu.edu/events.
The series, hosted by the Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment and the Department of World Languages and Cultures, has engaged scholars and activists across the world to talk about protest movements in Belarus, France, Palestine, Israel, Egypt, the United States, and South Korea.
The panel discussion, “Three Fingers Raised in Protest: Myanmar’s Spring Revolution, 2021,” will examine the context for the coup and protests, the characteristics of the protest movement including its iconography, and the outlook for Myanmar’s future. Protestors have been met with great violence by the military, but have continued to bravely insist that their voices be heard.
Panelists include Tharaphi Than, associate professor of World Languages & Cultures at Northern Illinois University; May Oo Mutraw, a senior policy adviser with the Salween Institute for Public Policy and an adviser to the Karen National Union, who has studied at Francisco State University, the Indiana University School of Law, and the University of Cambridge; Eaint Thiri Thu, a Fulbright Scholar who holds a Masters in Human Rights from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, University of Minnesota; and George Stewart, an adult, adolescent, and child psychiatrist and psychoanalyst and 2018–19 Fulbright Scholar at Medical University 1 in Yangon, Myanmar. The panel moderator is John Bowen, professor of geography at Central Washington University and 2019-20 Fulbright Scholar Yadanabon University in Mandalay, Myanmar.
The event is sponsored by CWU’s Department of World Languages and Cultures, Museum of Culture & Environment, Department of Anthropology & Museum Studies, Office of International Studies and Programs, and the Office of the Provost.