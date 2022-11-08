Subscribe
The fourth annual Gobble Wobble 5k Fun Run is Saturday at Rotary Park in West Ellensbur, according to a press release from event organizers.
All funds raised will be used to support community wellness programs sponsored by Kittitas County Healthcare.
There is a 5k for all ages, a 1k for youth, and 100-yard and 50-yard dashes for the toddlers.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with the toddler dashes starting at 9:30 a.m., youth 1 mile is at 9:45 a.m. and the all ages 5k at 10:15 a.m..
Top adult and youth finisher of the 5k win a turkey. All finishers receive a medallion and toddlers receive goodie bags.
Register online at: https://www.kvhealthcare.org/event/4th-annual-gobble-wobble-5k-fun-run/
