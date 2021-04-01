The question of who is and who isn’t eligible for the COVID vaccine will be nonexistent two weeks from today.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday in a press conference that all Washingtonians age 16 and up will be eligible for the vaccine, effective April 15. The announcement is a drastic turn from the state’s tiered vaccine rollout that has been adhered to over the last four months, one that prioritized the elderly and those most susceptible to the virus.
According to a press release from Gov. Inslee’s office, the rapid changes to the eligibility rules comes in part due to a recent uptick in positive cases within the state. According to the Washington State Department of Health COVID dashboard, as of March 29, the seven-day rolling average for positive cases in the state stands at 846. Dashboard numbers for March 30 report 341,361 confirmed cases in the state, with 5,247 deaths, or 1.4% of the state’s population.
“We must do everything possible to ensure that we can keep cases down,” Inslee said during his Wednesday press conference. “We have concerns about the trends we are seeing across the state and we must be cautious. Opening up full eligibility will be one tool to help in the fight against the virus.”
The move towards vaccinating larger swaths of the population comes as the state has lagged behind others in the United States, although Washington is close to other states in the Northwest in metrics. According to data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, as of March 30, Washington has administered 3,596,736 residents, with 1,290,291 residents being fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated residents make up for 17.1% of the population, placing the state 22nd in the nation for that metric.
The move will most likely have a marked effect on the age groups representing the largest positive case count within the state. According to the Washington State Department of Health COVID dashboard, 54% of positive cases are within the 20-49 age group, who for the most part have been ineligible for the vaccine until tiers opened this week that included certain demographics within that group.
In his press conference, Gov. Inslee said that despite the upcoming changes in eligibility, Washingtonians must continue to stay vigilant in their fight against the virus.
“If we get vaccinated and continue the health practices that keep those around us healthy — masks, distancing and basic hygiene — we’re going to knock this virus down,” he said. “But we cannot get complacent. We feel like we are done with COVID, but this virus is not done with us yet.”
COUNTY IMPACT
As of March 31, the Kittitas County COVID dashboard reported 59 active cases with 10 new cases reported the previous day.
The shift in eligibility on the state level comes as the Kittitas County Incident Management Team was already working to accommodate the two new tiers that opened this week. Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4 include people 16 years and older with two or more comorbidities or underlying conditions, people 60 years and older, critical workers, staff and volunteers in certain congregate living and working conditions, as well as people experiencing homelessness.
The county also phased out the state’s Phase Finder system in determining eligibility this week, requiring individuals to self-attest to their eligibility within the open tiers. Prior to yesterday’s announcement, the county was already preparing for a wider eligibility expansion due to an announcement by the Secretary of Health and Human Services directing providers to make all residents eligible for vaccines by May 1. March 31 statistics from the Washington Department of Health report Kittitas County as having vaccinated 22,782 residents.
Kittitas County Public Health Department Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said the Incident Management team will continue to run the community COVID clinics until demand slows down, or until other agencies begin taking on vaccination duties.
“What we want to see eventually is this vaccine be similar to how you would access a flu vaccine,” she said. “Either you would go to your medical provider or a pharmacist.”
Knutson said the IMT will continue to ask for the maximum allocation allowed by the state in an effort to keep up the pace of vaccinations within the county. Once the new eligibility rules change on April 15, she said there will no longer be a waitlist for appointments. Residents will still use Sign Up Genius to make an appointment and will be notified via email when a slot opens. She also said the IMT does not want people signing up for appointments yet under the April 15 changes, saying they only want people signing up under the current open tiers.
“We don’t have appointments scheduled far enough for when the general population is released per Gov. Inslee,” she said. “We don’t want people to sign up just yet if they are general population.”
Knutson said the IMT will put out an announcement when they are ready to accommodate the influx of new appointments. In the meantime, she said there are open appointments for the county’s April 8 clinic for those who qualify under the current open tiers.
“We don’t want to stockpile or waste vaccine,” she said. “When we have openings like we do on April 8, we want to fill those.”
As the county prepares to ramp up, Knutson said the IMT is confident in their ability to handle the expanded need that will soon come within the county.
“We have the infrastructure in place,” she said. “We can scale up to as much vaccine as we receive. We have systems that can provide those to folks that want them.”