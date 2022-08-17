David Hartless

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed David Harless as the Student Trustee to the Central Washington University Board of Trustees for the 2022-23 academic year, according to a news release from CWU.

Hartless, who transferred to CWU from Yakima Valley College in 2019, was appointed by Gov. Inslee last month, and he will serve a one-year term.

