...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed David Harless as the Student Trustee to the Central Washington University Board of Trustees for the 2022-23 academic year, according to a news release from CWU.
Hartless, who transferred to CWU from Yakima Valley College in 2019, was appointed by Gov. Inslee last month, and he will serve a one-year term.
The 2001 Ellensburg High School graduate and former salesman is pursuing degrees in public relations and political science, and he will graduate in June 2023.
“I look forward to serving both the students and the university as a member of the CWU Board of Trustees so I can be a voice for the entire Wildcat family,” he said.
During his three years on campus, Hartless has worked with student-athletes as an academic coach and study hall monitor. He also has been involved with 88.1 The ‘Burg as a DJ and news reporter for the past two years.
In addition to those activities, Hartless is a member of Alpha Kappa Psi, a co-ed business fraternity on campus, where he served as vice president of membership and VP of alumni relations. He will serve as the organization’s president this year.