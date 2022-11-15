Bergman Grace Episcopal

Bishop Kristen Kuempel ordains Dr. Ethan Bergman.

 Contributed

Grace Church has been a lay led congregation since the loss of part-time Vicar, The Rev. Andrea Bowman in 2018. In the last several years they have grown in incredible ways, particularly in outreach with the Youth Project, Mission for Seafarers; the Community Labyrinth Project; support of PUSH (Presidents United to Solve Hunger) at CWU; and expanded support of FISH.

The search for a new vicar included an extensive process of identifying priorities, congregational needs, and the qualities desired in a spiritual leader. A new vicar needs to embrace Grace Church’s mission to “walk in the way of love to celebrate God’s diverse creation”, a commitment to and celebration of being an inclusive, welcoming, and affirming Christian community. That extends to the care of creation and being mindful of ways we can protect and renew this good Earth and all who call it home.


