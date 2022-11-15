Grace Church has been a lay led congregation since the loss of part-time Vicar, The Rev. Andrea Bowman in 2018. In the last several years they have grown in incredible ways, particularly in outreach with the Youth Project, Mission for Seafarers; the Community Labyrinth Project; support of PUSH (Presidents United to Solve Hunger) at CWU; and expanded support of FISH.
The search for a new vicar included an extensive process of identifying priorities, congregational needs, and the qualities desired in a spiritual leader. A new vicar needs to embrace Grace Church’s mission to “walk in the way of love to celebrate God’s diverse creation”, a commitment to and celebration of being an inclusive, welcoming, and affirming Christian community. That extends to the care of creation and being mindful of ways we can protect and renew this good Earth and all who call it home.
Grace is committed to sustainable practices and encourages a deep relationship with nature. The Episcopal Church has a legacy of inclusion aspiring to tell and exemplify God’s love for every human being. They believe leadership is a gift from God and can be expressed by all people in our church, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression. Grace believes that God loves us all — no exceptions.
Their new vicar must support and embrace who they are as a congregation, which requires a truly open and loving heart as well as a strong spiritual life, administrative skills, and a desire to serve as a spiritual leader. Grace was delighted to find such a person right here in Ellensburg in the person of the Reverend Ethan Bergman, Ph.D., MDiv. Bergman has served as professor of Food Science and Nutrition at Central Washington University in Ellensburg since 1986. He is a member of the Alliance to End Hunger and has been an originator and contributor to the Presidents United to Solve Hunger (PUSH) movement on the CWU campus. Vicar Ethan is an avid bicyclist and can frequently be seen on parts of the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail. He graduated from Luther Seminary in December 2020 with a Master of Divinity (MDiv) degree. As part of the MDiv, he completed chaplaincy training in Spokane and an internship at Central Lutheran Church in Yakima. He has provided pulpit supply at several Washington churches over the last several years.
The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) and Episcopal Church USA have shared a common liturgical tradition and have a long-established tradition of sharing clergy. On Sunday, Oct. 9, Lutheran Bishop Kristen Kuempel ordained Ethan in a joyous ceremony at First Lutheran Church attended by First Lutheran and Grace Church members, Ethan’s family, friends, and clergy from both the Lutheran Northwest Intermountain Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and Episcopal Diocese of Spokane.
On Sunday, Oct. 16 at Episcopal Diocese of Spokane Bishop, The Rt. Rev. Gretchen Rehberg, welcomed Vicar Ethan and with the congregation at Grace celebrated his new ministry. The Rev. Ethan Bergman began his ministry at Grace Church in early September. Grace Church is delighted to be working with him and looks forward to his leadership as they continue to be a loving presence in Kittitas Valley.