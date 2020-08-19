Support Local Journalism


The popular ScaleUp Training Series is now available to businesses in Kittitas County for free, thanks to a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce and the USDA.

ScaleUp will help your business address long-term growth, increase knowledge of financial record-keeping best practices, improve your marketing effectiveness, and adopt tips and tools that lead to higher profitability.

ScaleUp Kittitas includes online training, connection to and networking with peers, and access to resources and mentors.

