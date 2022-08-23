Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Health Network (KCHN), a nonprofit cross-sector collaboration of health and social service agencies in the community, was recently awarded three grants to address child care, substance use, and behavioral health needs in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the organization.

Including these awards, KCHN has brought over $5.7 million into Kittitas County since its inception in 2017.

Tags

Recommended for you