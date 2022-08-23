The Kittitas County Health Network (KCHN), a nonprofit cross-sector collaboration of health and social service agencies in the community, was recently awarded three grants to address child care, substance use, and behavioral health needs in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the organization.
Including these awards, KCHN has brought over $5.7 million into Kittitas County since its inception in 2017.
A $45,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce was awarded for KCHN to continue to implement a plan to increase access to quality child care in Kittitas County, a designated childcare desert. The state estimates that only 19% of demand for care for children under age 6 is met in Kittitas County. This grant will support facilitating the cross sector work group which will prioritize promoting and pursuing early outdoor education opportunities, assess and support expansion of before and after school programs, and restore finger printing services for childcare providers. This grant is in addition to $111,000 previously awarded in 2021-2022 to conduct a formal assessment and develop the strategic plan for Kittitas County.
The federal Health Resources and Services Administration’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) awarded KCHN $1,000,000 to address substance use disorder and $2,000,000 to address mental/behavioral health concerns in Kittitas County. These grants provide KCHN with the opportunity to continue collaborations with local treatment and service providers to address opioid and substance use disorder through prevention, treatment, and recovery supports; and increase the youth focused mental health workforce and opportunities to engage in innovative therapies in Kittitas County.
Substance use has been identified as a top concern among community members in Kittitas County during several community health assessments. Between 2018 and 2020, Kittitas County saw 8.5 opioid related deaths per 100,000, 2.5 deaths per 100,000 higher than the United States. In 2021, the number of opioid related deaths per 100,000 in Kittitas County rose to 17.1 when factoring in eight fentanyl related deaths alone.
However, stigma and shame often are a barrier to seeking help for Substance Use Disorders (SUDs). The SUD funding will support the prevention of SUDs through annual bilingual media campaigns and presentations, parent education, and training and resources to help mitigate the impacts of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). In addition, this funding will support overdose prevention through naloxone distribution and education and warm hand-offs to treatment services through the Kittitas County Public Health Department's syringe services program. Finally, to reduce barriers to accessing treatment and recovery services, KCHN will recruit and retain rural SUD providers, establish closed loop referrals through care coordination for SUD and Behavioral Health treatment, and work to provide consistent and sustained peer support services at the Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization.
The Mental Health/Behavioral Health funding will allow KCHN to work with many partner organizations to increase the workforce and explore innovative ways to help community members manage their health. The hallmark of this program will be increasing youth access to school-based therapy and coordination of services. This funding will also support Helen House, a drop-in center where LGBTQ+ youth and young adults can positively engage with peers and supportive adults in a safe, empowering environment, Northwest Expressive Arts Response with trauma-informed expressive arts focused workshops, and Quiet Cadence to provide mental wellness services and activities to essential workers through engagement with horses.
According to network officials, KCHN has the ability to respond quickly and effectively to local issues. For example, the network was able to secure funding through the Washington State Department of Commerce to conduct a childcare needs assessment in Fall of 2021 and was able to utilize the results to secure additional funding and begin decreasing barriers to accessing childcare as well as barriers to opening new childcare spaces. KCHN also assists agencies in Kittitas County to access grants for their agencies, and most recently assisted Happy Feet Academy in applying for a $1,000,000 Early Learning Facilities grant that will result in over 100 new childcare spaces in Kittitas County.
For more information these grants or KCHN visit www.HealthierKittitas.org or email info@healthierkittitas.org.