Great gray owl presentation set for Thursday For the DAILY RECORD Nov 16, 2021 Male great gray owls do the majority of the hunting for the family. They will usually consume smaller prey such as this recently captured shrew and will bring larger prey such as voles and gophers back to their mate and young. Courtesy of Paul Bannick Paul Bannick, nationally a known naturalist and photographer with a special interest in owls, will present a visual exploration of the great gray owl at 7 p.m, Thursday.Bannick will speak via Zoom, link available on Kittitas Audubon website, or as a Facebook presentation via the Kittitas Audubon Facebook page. Bannick's presentation is based upon his 2020 book, "Great Gray Owl: A Visual Natural History". Through dozens of never-before-published images of the "Ghost of the Northern Forest," Bannick will explain how they survive, breed and live alongside other wildlife in the Boreal forests and Western Mountains of North America.He will also look at how they compare to other North American owls and what can be done help them thrive. Bannick's startling photographs illustrate behaviors, normally hidden stages in life-history, that are elsewhere only shown through drawings. These images are complemented by decades of first-hand experience with these birds during all seasons of the year and reflect the latest science.