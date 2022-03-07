...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Greg Zempel to seek reelection as county prosecutor
Greg Zempel will seek re-election as Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney for an eighth term of office, according to a news release announcing his intention..
Zempel said there were still many challenges facing the county and that addressing the complex issues overseen by the office remains interesting and rewarding. The population growth state-wide and in Kittitas County is one such challenge. Expectations for services from county government is a balancing act that every elected official and department Head struggles with, in terms of being fiscally responsible for the taxpayers’ finances, while trying to meet the needs of our citizens.
Finding a proper balance between the need for accountability and the need for treatment for offenders suffering from substance abuse and mental health issues is also a challenge. Zempel said the state has consistently failed in its obligations to properly fund the criminal justice system and the mental health system in our state.
Zempel said his commitment to victims remains the driving force behind his desire to serve our community.
“Our state Supreme Court and our state Legislature have continued to put the harms caused to victims last in their attempts to define justice. Our victims and our communities need to remain first and foremost in the focus of the criminal justice system. Accountability and victim reparations are as equally important, if not as important as treatment and consideration of the needs of those who would violate our laws and cause our communities harm,” Zempel said.
The filing period for this election cycle is May 1-6. The primary election is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.