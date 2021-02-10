Community members are invited to join a new online discussion group on navigating digital information, according to a news release from the League of Women Voters of Kittitas County.
Sponsored by the League, this group will explore topics including how to fact-check information, how to evaluate sources, and how to distinguish fact from opinion.
The group will meet weekly through Zoom, beginning at 3 p.m. on Feb. 18, and finishing April 22. Each meeting will involve viewing and discussing one of John Green’s Crash Course YouTube videos titled Navigating Digital Information.
These 10-15 minute videos are designed to educate teens and adults through a fast-paced, humorous, and entertaining approach.
The discussions will include information and handouts developed for and by teachers.
Local speakers will present additional information. The weekly sessions will also be recorded and posted on the LWV of Kittitas County YouTube channel. For information and registration, contact info@kittitasleague.org.